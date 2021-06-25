Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 4,855 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 884,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,519 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 206.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 15,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

