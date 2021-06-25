Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 424,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $129,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,497,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,221. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.25 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $332.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.