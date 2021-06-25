Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.44. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $270.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

