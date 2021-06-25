Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,154 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,839. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

