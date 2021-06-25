Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 3,611 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Crown Castle International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,254,000 after acquiring an additional 140,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.