Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.83. 93,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,289. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $168.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.