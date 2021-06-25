Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $30.52 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,434.76. 31,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,347.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

