Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.43. 42,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,223. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.