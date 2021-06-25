Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 187,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.