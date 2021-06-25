Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,507. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

