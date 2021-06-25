Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $7.45 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 190,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,679. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

