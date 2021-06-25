Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.33 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.17. 63,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.