Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 64,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.71. 7,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

