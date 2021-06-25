Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.02. 47,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

