Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 101,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,311. The company has a market cap of $220.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

