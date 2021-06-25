Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.24. 280,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

