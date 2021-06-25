Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,545 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $238.25. The stock has a market cap of $461.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

