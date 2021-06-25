Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 2,398 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.68. 48,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

