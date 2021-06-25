Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 72,183 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 447,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,176,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

