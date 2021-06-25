Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 78,653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. 191,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

