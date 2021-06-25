Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,633,000 after buying an additional 104,687 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 187,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 342,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,088,000 after buying an additional 95,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. 273,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.79. The stock has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

