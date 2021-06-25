Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $30.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,276.64. 9,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,417. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,327.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.22, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

