Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 783,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,554 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 890.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 825,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 742,280 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $115.04 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

