Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,515 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,910,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,709,000 after buying an additional 141,103 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 74.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,658,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,101,000 after buying an additional 988,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,494,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,470,000 after buying an additional 247,884 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 199,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,968. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

