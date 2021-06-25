Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.31. 50,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

