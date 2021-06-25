Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,652,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $183,504,000 after purchasing an additional 223,183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 929,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

