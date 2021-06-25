Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. 44,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

