Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,221. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

