Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,631. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

