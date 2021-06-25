Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.46. 445,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

