Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,606 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 160.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 130,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,438,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,364,062,000 after buying an additional 674,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,600. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

