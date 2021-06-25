Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,859 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

HLT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,118. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

