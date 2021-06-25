Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 261 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,627. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

