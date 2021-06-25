Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 374 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $16.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,433.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,461.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,347.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

