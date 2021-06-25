Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 4,190 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,167,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,206,136. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $138.62. The company had a trading volume of 359,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. The firm has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

