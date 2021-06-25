Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 876 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

