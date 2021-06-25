Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Citigroup by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 951,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,724. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

