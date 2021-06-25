Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 746,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $219,831,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $250,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,365,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 68.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.97. 445,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $966.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

