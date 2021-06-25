Melissa Heidman Sells 939 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Melissa Heidman sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $12,676.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,177 shares in the company, valued at $866,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 1,807,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $579.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

