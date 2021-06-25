Melissa Heidman Sells 939 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Melissa Heidman sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $12,676.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,177 shares in the company, valued at $866,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 1,807,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $579.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
