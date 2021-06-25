Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88 on Top Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Melon coin can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038842 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.