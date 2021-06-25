Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Meme has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $941,815.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $302.39 or 0.00946395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00383733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016439 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

