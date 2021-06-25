Mercury Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,689.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,689.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.89 or 1.00139877 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars.

