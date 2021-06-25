Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,966,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $864,163 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

