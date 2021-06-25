Metaverse ETP Price Hits $0.15 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $380,193.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.70 or 0.05751093 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00125678 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,549,218 coins and its circulating supply is 78,549,120 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

