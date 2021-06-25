Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.48 on Top Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00007507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $613,738.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000265 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

