Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.71

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 521293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.