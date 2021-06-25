Metis (METIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $97,314.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Metis has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $97,314.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metis has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00015473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metis

Metis is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

