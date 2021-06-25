Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.70 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). Approximately 306,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 894,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £178.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.05.

About Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

