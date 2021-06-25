Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.70 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). Approximately 306,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 894,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £178.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.05.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

