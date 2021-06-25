Metronome One Day Trading Volume Tops $110,159.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00008215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $110,159.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00164507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,520.66 or 0.99466609 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,157,011 coins and its circulating supply is 11,870,637 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.