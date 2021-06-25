Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 183.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,355.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,905. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $763.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,385.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,297.52.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

